Siemens Energy Makes $4.3bn Siemens Gamesa takeover bid

Siemens Gamesa

Germany’s Siemens Energy will offer €4.04bn ($4.28bn) to buy the shares in Spanish wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa that it doesn’t already own. The company has offered €18.05 per Siemens Gamesa share to acquire the remaining 32.9%.

The offer for all outstanding shares represents a premium of 27.7% to the last unaffected closing share price of Siemens Gamesa of €14.13 on May 17, 2022. 

Siemens Energy said it intends to fully integrate Siemens Gamesa, which would lead to cost synergies of up to around €300m within three years and revenue synergies of a mid-triple-digit million euro amount by the end of the decade.

Following the successful closing of the transaction, Siemens Energy will move to delist Siemens Gamesa from the Spanish stock exchanges.

