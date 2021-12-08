Siemens Gamesa and Strohm set about developing pipelines to ship hydrogen from offshore wind farms

Wind turbine manufacturing giant Siemens Gamesa has signed a memorandum of understanding with thermoplastic composite pipe specialist Strohm to develop hydrogen transfer solutions that improve the decentralised green hydrogen concept, whereby green hydrogen is generated in each wind turbine generator and transported to shore by a subsea pipe infrastructure.

In this concept power cables are replaced by pipelines, storing and transferring hydrogen. Siemens Gamesa has a technical advisory role.

According to Strohm, the thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) is particularly suited for carrying pressurised hydrogen offshore and subsea. It also allows for an array of installation options, from cable lay vessels to small construction vessels. Manufactured in long spoolable lengths and flexible in nature, the pipe can be pulled directly into the wind turbine generator.

Siemens Gamesa has already taken significant steps in developing the basis for a decentralised offshore solution, that fully integrates an electrolyser into an offshore wind turbine. The company has outlined an ambitious plan to deliver cost-competitive green hydrogen by 2030 from onshore wind and by 2035 from offshore wind.