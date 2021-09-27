Siemens Gamesa awarded East Anglia One contract extension

Siemens Gamesa has landed an extension of the original contract with ScottishPower Renewables, part of Iberdrola, and Bilbao Offshore Holdings for servicing the 714 MW East Anglia ONE wind farm, from five to 15 years.

Servicing and maintenance of the wind farm will continue to be undertaken from the base at the port of Lowestoft. The original development created around 800 jobs for the region, while this contract extension will secure local jobs in the former fishing industry region well into the 2030s.

The full-scope contract to service and maintain East Anglia One includes the provision of offshore logistics and jack-up vessels. Access to the wind farm for service will be via a mix of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and helicopters.

The deal, among the biggest in Siemens Gamesa’s service business unit’s history, comes just one year after the commissioning of the final turbine. All 306 of the 75 m long wind turbine blades for East Anglia One came exclusively from the company’s Hull factory on Humberside.

The East Anglia One wind farm is situated 43 km off the coast of Suffolk, England, and was completed in July 2020. It provides clean, green energy to the equivalent of 630,000 UK households.