Siemens Gamesa commences wind turbine nacelle production in Taiwan

Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind nacelle assembly facility in Taichung, Taiwan, has assembled its first nacelle.

This is the first nacelle assembled by the company outside Europe and will be installed during 2022 in Ørsted’s 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a wind farm, located 35 to 50 km off the coast of Changhua County in the Taiwan Strait.

The construction work on the Taichung assembly facility commenced in March 2020 and is a key component in the company’s Asian expansion plans.

Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa offshore business unit, said: “Our actions to localise and expand nacelle manufacturing in Taiwan demonstrate our strong beliefs in both the Taiwanese market and the Asia Pacific region as a whole. Supported by proactive policies, strong wind resources, and a proven contribution to combatting climate change, offshore wind is an essential element in the energy mix around the globe.”