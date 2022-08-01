Siemens Gamesa scores first offshore wind order in Japan

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has been awarded its first firm offshore order in Japan for the 112 MW Ishikari wind power project by Green Power Investment.

The order includes 14 ClassNK-certified offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8 MW and featuring a 167-m rotor. Additionally, the order includes a 15-year full-scope service agreement. The installation of the Ishikari offshore wind power project is planned to begin in July 2023.

“We’ll build on our established onshore business in Japan, with close to 1 GW already installed or under service. These offshore wind turbines and service agreement are an excellent opportunity to bring more clean, renewable energy into the country’s energy mix,” said Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa offshore business unit.

Siemens Gamesa has been operating in Japan since 1999. The company’s onshore wind track record includes close to 600 MW of installed capacity and 340 MW under maintenance and operation. Japan has become the second country with firm offshore orders for Siemens Gamesa in the Asia-Pacific region. The company has received more than 3 GW of firm orders in Taiwan, including the installation of Taiwan’s first offshore wind power plant in 2019.