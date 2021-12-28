Siemens Gamesa takes Edda Wind newbuild on five-year contract

Norwegian offshore wind service company Edda Wind has sealed a five-year contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for service operation vessel C-416.

The vessel is currently under construction at Astilleros Balenciaga, and is expected to commence the new contract mid-2023 operating at an offshore wind farm in France.

Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind, commented: “This is another important milestone for Edda Wind and strong evidence that the company delivers on our ambitions. We are very happy about this start of a long relation with one of the key players within Offshore Wind and the segments we operate in.”

Edda Wind, whose largest shareholders include Wilhelmsen, Østensjø, John Fredriksen and Idan Ofer, now has long-term charters confirmed for six of its eight vessels. The company currently owns and operates two purpose-built offshore wind SOVs and has six dedicated offshore wind vessels under construction, made up of two offshore wind SOVs and four offshore wind CSOVs.