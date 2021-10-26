Siemens Gamesa to build first offshore wind turbine blade facility in the US

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has signed a long-term lease for space at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal in Virginia to build America’s first offshore wind turbine OEM blade facility. The company will develop more than 80 acres at the terminal upon execution of a firm order for the 2.6-GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial Project with Dominion Energy.

The facility will be used to perform finishing of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore IntegralBlades. The estimated $200m cost will include more than $80m for investments in buildings and equipment at the terminal.

“As Congress considers taking historic action on climate, this facility evidences that offshore wind can create significant new manufacturing activity and quality jobs to American communities,” said Steve Dayney, Siemens Gamesa’s head of offshore North America. “We are hopeful this commitment will lead to further action by federal and state policy makers to establish policies to provide long-term certainty and help sustain the competitiveness of this facility in the global marketplace for decades to come.”

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial Project preferred supplier agreement remains subject to certain conditions, including Dominion Energy’s final investment decision, governmental permitting and other required approvals. The final number of SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines intended to be used also remains to be determined.