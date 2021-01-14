Siemens gears up for green hydrogen production

Siemens Gamesa and Siemens Energy are joining forces, combining their ongoing wind-to-hydrogen developments in the pursuit of making green hydrogen.

The companies are contributing with their developments to a solution that fully integrates an electrolyzer into an offshore wind turbine as a single synchronized system to directly produce green hydrogen. The companies intend to provide a full-scale offshore demonstration of the solution by 2025/2026.

“Our more than 30 years of experience and leadership in the offshore wind industry, coupled with Siemens Energy’s expertise in electrolyzers, brings together brilliant minds and cutting-edge technologies to address the climate crisis. Our wind turbines play a huge role in the decarbonization of the global energy system, and the potential of wind to hydrogen means that we can do this for hard-to-abate industries too. It makes me very proud that our people are a part of shaping a greener future,” said Andreas Nauen, Siemens Gamesa CEO.

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, commented: “Together with Siemens Gamesa, we are in a unique position to develop this game changing solution. We are the company that can leverage its highly flexible electrolyzer technology and create and redefine the future of sustainable offshore energy production. With these developments, the potential of regions with abundant offshore wind will become accessible for the hydrogen economy. It is a prime example of enabling us to store and transport wind energy, thus reducing the carbon footprint of economy.”

Siemens Gamesa will adapt its development of the world’s most powerful turbine, the SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine, to integrate an electrolysis system into the turbine’s operations.

“The ultimate fully integrated offshore wind-to-hydrogen solution will produce green hydrogen using an electrolyzer array located at the base of the offshore wind turbine tower, blazing a trail towards offshore hydrogen production,” Siemens stated in a release yesterday.

The solution will lower the cost of hydrogen by being able to run off grid.

Currently 80m tons of hydrogen are produced each year and production is expected to increase by about 20m tons by 2030. Just 1% of that hydrogen is currently generated from green energy sources. The bulk is obtained from natural gas and coal, emitting 830m tons of CO2 per year, more than the entire nation of Germany. Replacing this current polluting consumption would require 820 GW of wind generating capacity, 26% more than the current global installed wind capacity, according to Siemens statistics.

“Looking further ahead, many studies suggest that by 2050 production will have grown to about 500 million tons with a significant shift to green hydrogen. The expected growth will require between 1,000 GW and 4,000 GW of renewable capacity by 2050 to meet demand, which highlights the vast potential for growth in wind power,” Siemens claimed in its release.