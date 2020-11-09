Signatories of the Sea Cargo Charter account for 11% of all spot tanker fixtures this year

Tanker broker Gibson has crunched the spot fixture numbers to show the collective power of the first signatories of the Sea Cargo Charter.

Signatories to the brand new charter have agreed a common approach to measuring the carbon emissions of each laden and ballast voyage, which when combined will provide an accurate figure of each signatory’s total annual CO2 emissions. These emissions will then be benchmarked against the IMO’s target to halve carbon pollution from 2008 levels by 2050. This could be the start of real change

The 17 initial signatories include some of the world’s largest charterers, and according to Gibson account for around 11% of all spot tanker fixtures so far this year.

“It is anticipated that the influence of the original 17 signatories will provide an impetus for other companies to sign-up. This could be the start of real change with more companies seeking ways to improve their environmental footprint,” Gibson predicted in its latest weekly report.

“A standard greenhouse gas emissions reporting process will simplify some of the complexities often associated with reporting. It will encourage a more transparent and consistent approach to tracking emissions, which will be a critical part of making shipping more sustainable,” Jan Dieleman, president, Cargill Ocean Transportation and chair of the Sea Cargo Charter drafting group, said at the launch of the charter last month.