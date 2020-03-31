Silver Eagle Global to build a series of jackup vessels

Bahrain-based Silver Eagle Global, part of Saudi Arabian oil and gas service company Rawabi Holding, has entered into an agreement with American Bureau of Shipping to class a series of self-elevating drilling units (SEDU).

The initial contract includes two vessels with an option for an additional two vessels and the company expects to build a series of similar vessels after the initial order. Silver Eagle has contracted PetroVietnam Marine Shipyard to build the vessels for an undisclosed contract value.

Additionally, Silver Eagle has entered into a master service agreement with Baker Hughes for worldwide operations which will integrate the American company’s array of services with Silver Eagle marine operations.

“It is a great privilege to announce the start of a new era for the offshore oil and gas industry with the highly efficient design of the Silver Eagle SEDU 430WC-4. We believe this design will provide a cost-effective solution for the offshore energy industry in all cycles of commodity prices,” said Ronald Sanders, executive chairman of Silver Eagle.