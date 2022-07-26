Silverstream forges Japanese air lubrication tech alliance with Mitsui & Co

Silverstream has teamed up with Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co and its subsidiary Orient Marine to encourage the adoption of air lubrication technology across the Japanese shipbuilding market.

The London-based cleantech company said that under the memorandum of understanding, the new partnership will aim to strengthen its relationships with local Japanese owners, shipyards and design institutions, as well as advance the company’s commercial strategy in the region.

“In an important maritime market like Japan, being able to count on a local industry-leading player who endorses our technology and shares our vision of a more sustainable and efficient industry is extremely valuable,” said Noah Silberschmidt, founder and CEO of Silverstream.

The strategic agreement will also allow for intelligence and local market knowledge sharing among the three organisations, the company added.

As part of its strategy to bolster its footprint in the international maritime industry, Japan is encouraging its shipbuilding industry to design and supply greener vessels. As a result, Silverstream noted that there is growing recognition within Japan’s shipowning and shipbuilding segments that proven clean technologies such as air lubrication are one of the few immediately available solutions to help advance this goal.

“We see the Japanese-owned fleet and newbuild segments as an important market for our technology in the near future, and we are optimistic that our new partners will help to deepen our ties to the country and its key maritime players,” added Silberschmidt.