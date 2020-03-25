Simeon Palios tests positive for coronavirus
Simeon Palios, the chairman and CEO of both Diana Shipping and Performance Shipping, has tested positive for coronavirus.
In an SEC filing, Diana Shipping said it has appointed the Semiramis Paliou, the company’s deputy CEO and daughter of Palios, as acting chief executive officer on a temporary basis.
Performance Shipping also submitted an SEC filing, but did not name an acting CEO. It did say that it has “taken additional steps to protect the health of all other employees of the company” and isn’t aware of any other employees having tested positive. Andreas Michalopoulos, the son-in-law of Palios, is currently deputy CEO.
Palios is the second prominent Greek shipowner to contract the coronavirus, joining Evangelos Marinakis who took to social media to confirm that he was fighting the illness.
Last night, Marinakis took to social media again to share that he has since recovered from the virus, having tested negative.
After two weeks in full compliance with my doctors’ instructions, I underwent my second medical test, as suggested by the relevant protocol, which turned out negative. I stayed at home, I communicated with many of my friends and relatives, I read a lot, I watched TV for many hours, I listened to music and spent numerous hours surfing on the web; all these helped me realise what is going on in the rest of the world and see once again how fragile our planet is. I need to extend my thanks to the Greek National Health system doctors for their care and advice: those heroes dressed in green and white coats who cater 24/7 for their fellow people; all my friends, each and every one of them, for their endless love, thousands of messages (or even verses) and unselfish support. I also feel the obligation, in these critical times, to address a message inspired by experiencing this brief adventure of mine. It is worth staying at home to protect ourselves and our relatives. By staying at home, we shield ourselves and deny the virus intruding in our lives. By staying at home, we defend our community, the many, public health and contain the virus spread. So there is no room for being careless or selfish. It is required to stay disciplined and fully in line with the Government and scientists. All this brought again to my mind the words of the great Greek author Nikos Kazantzakis who once said: “No stone, steel or iron can endure; man can”. Let us be disciplined and rest assure we shall endure. We shall be stronger both individually and as a country once this is over. It’s solely up to us to remain healthy. May we all stay well, healthy and strong. #Marinakis #Statement #Greece
