Simon Møkster and Wärtsilä to explore ammonia/LNG hybrid engines

Norwegian shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping and Finnish marine technology firm Wärtsilä have partnered to carry out a feasibility study on utilising ammonia as the main fuel for offshore support vessels in dual-fuel engines where LNG is the alternative fuel.

The testing will be carried out on the OSV Stril Pioneer , currently operating with Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines using LNG as the primary fuel.

“We see this as a step towards meeting our targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and our ambition is to cut our fleet’s CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030. By 2050, we expect to reach net-zero carbon emissions,” said Anne Jorunn Møkster, owner and CEO Simon Møkster.

“We are leading the way towards the adoption of alternative cleaner future marine fuels through extensive testing and research, and we see ammonia as an extremely promising option,” stated Cato Esperø, head of sales Norway, Wärtsilä.

Simon Møkster has been one of the pioneers in the use of LNG as a marine fuel, adding the Stril Pioneer to its fleet in 2003. According to Wärtsilä, by using a blend of ammonia and LNG, emissions of CO2 from the combustion process will be considerably reduced.