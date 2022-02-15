Simon Møkster clinches new PSV contract

Norwegian shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping has been awarded a new contract with an undisclosed North Sea operator for the 2014-built platform supply vessel Stril Luna .

The contract is expected to commence on February 25 this year, utilising the ship to support a four-well firm campaign. No further details have been disclosed.

According to VesselsValue data, the PSV was most recently on a charter with compatriot well management player, Well Expertise. Operators Aker BP, Var Energi and Equinor have all previously chartered the Norwegian-flagged vessel.

Simon Møkster Shipping has a fleet of 17 vessels in the offshore support and subsea construction/renewables segment. In September last year, the company secured a three-year time charter deal from Aker BP for the 2012-built platform supply vessel Stril Polar.