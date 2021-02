Norway’s Simon Møkster Shipping has announce that Aker BP has called-off the company’s 2016-built platform supply vessel Stril Mar .

The PSV will be used as part of a drilling campaign commencing April 2021, with an estimated duration of four months.

Stril Mar has been employed by Aker BP in the past.

“Møkster looks forward to continuing the PSV services for Aker BP,” the company said.