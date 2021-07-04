Simon Møkster Shipping awarded vessel contracts by Equinor and Aker BP

Norwegian shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping has secured two new vessel contracts to support offshore wind and oil and gas projects on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Norway’s Equinor has chosen Møkster for SOV services for the Hywind Tampen wind farm project. The contract will be delivered by the 2014-built multipurpose support vessel Stril Server , expected to commence in Q2 2022 and last 150 days, excluding options. The project is the first service operation vessel/walk-to-work project for Møkster on the NCS.

Furthermore, under the current PSV strategic partnership agreement, Aker BP has called off a platform supply vessel for a drilling campaign beginning in August 2021. The duration of the campaign is around 100 days. Møkster intends to use its 2016-built PSV Stril Mar, which has been employed by Aker BP on earlier occasions.

Simon Møkster Shipping owns a fleet of 16 vessels in the offshore support and subsea construction/renewables segment.