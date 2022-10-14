EuropeOffshore

Simon Møkster Shipping bags Equinor vessel extension

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2022
0 29 Less than a minute
Simon Møkster Shipping

Norwegian shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping has secured more work with Equinor for the multipurpose support vessel Stril Server.

The Norwegian energy major has exercised all options for the 2014-built ship providing walk-to-work services and related service operation vessel (SOV) commissioning work on the Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farm project in Norway.

Hywind Tampen is an 88 MW floating wind power project intended to provide electricity for the Snorre and Gullfaks offshore field operations in the Norwegian North Sea. When completed, it will be the world’s first and largest floating wind farm to power offshore oil and gas platforms.

The contract was the first Møkster picked up for SOV/walk-to-work services on the Norwegian continental shelf. Financial details have not been disclosed.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2022
0 29 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button