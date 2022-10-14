Simon Møkster Shipping bags Equinor vessel extension

Norwegian shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping has secured more work with Equinor for the multipurpose support vessel Stril Server .

The Norwegian energy major has exercised all options for the 2014-built ship providing walk-to-work services and related service operation vessel (SOV) commissioning work on the Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farm project in Norway.

Hywind Tampen is an 88 MW floating wind power project intended to provide electricity for the Snorre and Gullfaks offshore field operations in the Norwegian North Sea. When completed, it will be the world’s first and largest floating wind farm to power offshore oil and gas platforms.

The contract was the first Møkster picked up for SOV/walk-to-work services on the Norwegian continental shelf. Financial details have not been disclosed.