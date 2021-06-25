Simpson Spence Young launches carbon desk

Simpson Spence Young (SSY) has announced the launch of a new carbon desk and offsetting service, part of a wider strategy which starts with a commitment from SSY to make their global offices carbon neutral.

To help clients achieve their own decarbonisation strategies, SSY will offer a fully-rounded service in both compliance and voluntary offsets, as well as futures and options coverage.

Duncan Dunn, senior director at SSY Futures, commented: “The new carbon desk will be supported by our in-house research team, as well as data from our partnerships with Signal Ocean and Marine Benchmark. These underpin SSY’s ability to accurately estimate a vessel’s future emissions or provide a complete audit of its actual emissions.”

SSY will launch an online client portalnext month, where shipping market professionals can get an overview of the carbon markets, along with up-to-date information on global and European carbon emissions.

This platform will also be linked to the EEX Carbon in Shipping index which is due to be launched next month.

In addition to outlining their roadmap for facilitating sustainable change in the shipping sector, EEX has just unveiled its latest sustainable shipping initiative – a new Zero Carbon Freight Index. Launching on July 12, the new index will show a daily synthetic FFA rate inclusive of 100% carbon reduction.

Other shipbrokers that have announced carbon-offsetting services in recent months include IFCHOR, Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS) and McQuilling Partners.