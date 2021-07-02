Simpson Spence Young poaches Affinity’s S&P head

Simpson Spence Young (SSY) has poached Toby English from rival UK broker Affinity to head up the London outfit’s S&P division.

With experience spanning over 20 years in S&P, including stints at Clarksons and RS Platou, English was also one of the founding partners of Affinity, where he has been leading the S&P desk since its inception in 2015.

“We’re thrilled that Toby will be joining us to head up our global S&P teams. He brings a vast amount of experience and knowledge to the role and we’re looking forward to working with him on a major restructuring of our S&P offering. This is part of our long-term investment strategy to build out our forward order book, combining newbuildings and S&P with long term period and projects,” commented Mark Richardson, chairman of SSY.