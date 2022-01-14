EuropeOperations

Simpson Spence Young takes over Anchor Shipbroking

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 14, 2022
Simpson Spence Young (SSY), the world’s largest independent shipbroker, has acquired Piraeus-based Anchor Shipbroking.

The acquisition is said to further boost SSY’s sale and purchase (S&P) offering and is part of a long-term investment strategy to build out the company’s forward orderbook, combining newbuildings and S&P with long-term period and projects.

SSY has been looking to expand its S&P division, and in 2021, the company announced that Toby English would be joining the firm from rival UK broker Affinity to head up the global S&P department.

“The Greek market is a crucial part of our S&P activities, and Anchor will be an invaluable addition to this, enabling us to provide a more dynamic service to our clients across a number of sectors,” English said.

The Anchor team will join SSY’s dry cargo team that is based in the new Athens office. Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

