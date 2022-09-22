Singapore annual launches

Today sees the launch of Splash’s latest annual report. Published to coincide with Singapore’s de facto second maritime week of the year, the 60-page Splash Singapore Market Report 2022 is a frank assessment of where the maritime hub’s strengths and weaknesses lie.

The two leading maritime hub reports – one compiled by DNV and Menon Economics, and the other by the Baltic Exchange and Xinhua – both crowned Singapore again as the world’s top shipping city this year, an annual event that is becoming a ritual, so secure and far ahead is this Southeast Asian enclave when it comes to shipping prowess.

Nevertheless, there is plenty the Lion Republic is working on to ensure it remains at the top of the pile.

Splash identifies the chinks in the maritime armour of this strong shipping fortress, providing solutions via interviews with hundreds of the top names in the republic’s diverse maritime community.

The magazine is available online and will be distributed at a range of events across Singapore next week. Individual articles covering topics such as talent, covid, decarbonisation and digitalisation will be published on this site next week.

Up next from the Splash magazine stable will be our Hong Kong annual, due out to coincide with the city’s shipping week in November.

