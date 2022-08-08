AsiaBunkeringOperations

Singapore authorities arrest 10 men for illegal MGO transaction

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 8, 2022
0 25 1 minute read
Singapore Police Force

Ten men have been arrested in Singapore for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil (MGO).

In a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), officers from the Police Coast Guard (PCG) arrested six crewmembers of a Singapore-registered tugboat (pictured) and another four crewmembers of a foreign-registered tugboat off Southern Tuas Basin.

The Singapore Police Force said that preliminary investigations revealed that the crew members of the Singapore-registered tugboat were believed to have misappropriated the MGO without their company’s knowledge by selling it to the crewmembers of a foreign-registered tugboat.

The police seized the tugboat and cash amounting to $8,000, as the case exhibits.

The crew members of the Singapore-registered tugboat have been charged with criminal breach of trust as servant, which carries an imprisonment term which may extend to 15 years and a fine.

The other four men have been charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property and face a maximum imprisonment term of five years, or a fine, or both.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 8, 2022
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button