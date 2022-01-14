Singapore crowned top maritime city again

The 2022 edition of the Leading Maritime Cities (LMC) report compiled by classification society DNV and Menon Economics was launched yesterday.

Singapore’s retained its number one spot overall with Rotterdam second and London holding the bronze spot on the podium.

“Singapore holds the top slot for attractiveness and competitiveness while also scooping the maritime technology title, thanks to the city-state’s unrelenting focus on digital transformation. Singapore gives way to Athens and Shanghai in shipping and ports and logistics respectively, and losing some ground in maritime finance and law,” noted Dr Shahrin Osman, regional head of maritime advisory at DNV and the report’s co-author.

“Rotterdam’s second place demonstrates that it’s a maritime city on the rise. Although only 10th in shipping, the Dutch hub scores well overall and particularly in ports and logistics and attractiveness and competitiveness. London is also among the top contenders, from fifth to third place overall, however it has lost out its previous top slot in maritime finance and law to New York,” Osman added.

Fourth and fifth place overall go to Asian counterparts Shanghai followed by all-rounder Tokyo.