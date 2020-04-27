Home Sector Bunkering Singapore detains two vessels for using non-compliant fuel April 27th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Bunkering, Regulatory

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has reported two vessel detentions for using non-compliant fuel in the first quarter to ensure the implementation of IMO 2020 sulphur regulations.

According to the MPA, about 96% of the ships that arrived in the Port of Singapore used compliant fuel in the first quarter, excluding ships installed with open-loop scrubbers that switch to using compliant fuel upon arriving.

During the same period, the MPA conducted a total of 326 port state control (PSC) and flag state control (FSC) inspections and issued detention orders for two foreign ships that were found to be using non-compliant fuel.

Additionally, the MPA received 31 reports of scrubber malfunctions from Singapore-registered ships during the three-month period.

“As a leading maritime nation, Singapore is committed to reducing the environmental impact of shipping. By engaging the industry proactively, providing the necessary technical guidance and maintaining an adequate supply of compliant fuel in Singapore, we have ensured a high degree of compliance with IMO 2020 sulphur regulations. Singapore will continue to play its part to make shipping clean and sustainable,” said Goh Chung Hun, MPA’s director of marine.