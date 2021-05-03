AsiaOperations

Singapore extends crew ban across South Asia

Sam Chambers May 3, 2021


Singapore has extended its travel ban across south Asia as soaring cases of Covid-19 create huge problems for crew changes.

Having already instituted a ban on anyone coming to the Southeast Asian republic who had visited India within the past fortnight, the ban has now been extended to include Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The extended ban for crews came into effect yesterday.

“For the maritime trade to continue unabated, it is important for governments of not only the crew supplying nation, but also crew change hubs to prioritise seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to Covid-19 vaccines,” Kishore Rajvanshy, the managing director of Hong Kong shipmanager major Fleet Management, told Splash last week.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

