Singapore extends crew ban across South Asia

Singapore has extended its travel ban across south Asia as soaring cases of Covid-19 create huge problems for crew changes.

Having already instituted a ban on anyone coming to the Southeast Asian republic who had visited India within the past fortnight, the ban has now been extended to include Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The extended ban for crews came into effect yesterday.

“For the maritime trade to continue unabated, it is important for governments of not only the crew supplying nation, but also crew change hubs to prioritise seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to Covid-19 vaccines,” Kishore Rajvanshy, the managing director of Hong Kong shipmanager major Fleet Management, told Splash last week.