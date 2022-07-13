Singapore installs first energy storage system at PSA’s Pasir Panjang terminal

Singapore has deployed its first energy storage system (ESS) to enable more energy efficient port operations at PSA’s Pasir Panjang container terminal. The project is part of the $8m partnership between the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and terminal operator PSA.

Set to become operational in the third quarter of 2022, the system would provide energy to run equipment such as cranes and prime movers in a more efficient way. The project had been awarded to an Envision Digital-led consortium, which developed a Smart Grid Management System that includes the ESS and solar photovoltaic panels.

The platform uses machine learning to provide real-time automated forecasting of the terminal’s energy demand. Whenever a surge in energy consumption is forecasted, the ESS unit will be activated to supply energy to help meet demand, while at other times, it can be used to provide ancillary services to Singapore’s power grid and generate revenue, EMA and PSA explained in a joint release.

The unit is said to have the potential to improve the energy efficiency of port operations by 2.5% and reduce the port’s carbon footprint by 1,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per annum, the equivalent of removing around 300 cars off the road annually.

Insights from the project can also be applied to advanced energy management and optimisation at the Tuas Port, which would be the world’s single largest fully automated terminal upon completion in the 2040s. The partnership between PSA and EMA is part of a programme to facilitate ESS adoption in Singapore and support EMA’s target of deploying at least 200 MW of ESS beyond 2025.