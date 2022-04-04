AsiaBunkering

Singapore investigates contaminated HSFO cases

Singaporean authorities have launched an investigation into contaminated high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) sold by two bunker suppliers after 34 ships were hit by off-spec fuel in February and March according to fuel testing company Veritas Petroleum Services. The names of the two suppliers in question have not been revealed. Roughly half of the ships that reported off-spec fuel also lost power.

Splash first reported on the contaminated fuel issue in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub, on March 9 including details of a number of ships losing power as a result of the poor fuel quality.

P&I club Skuld revealed in a recent update that over the past fortnight it has received an increased number of P&I and hull claims related to HSFO stemmed at Singapore and which were found to be contaminated with chlorinated compounds resulting in damage to fuel injection pumps, injectors, filter elements and purifier systems.

“Organic Chlorides are not naturally present in crude sources and their presence in marine fuels is a cause of concern,” Skuld stated.

Comments

  1. History repeating itself. Sampling and testing was routinely required after a previous spate off such HFO some years back so it seems owners/charterers have been cutting costs by not requiring sampling and testing. The cost of such testing is minimal compared to damage and loss of hire.

