Singapore offshore wind farm vessel newcomer names Europe CEO

Recently launched Singapore-based pure-play offshore wind farm vessel owner Cyan Renewables has appointed Lars Christian Zøhner to lead its European business.

Zøhner, previously the chief executive officer of Danish crew transfer vessel operator World Marine Offshore, will be responsible for overseeing the operations and growth of the firm’s regional portfolio with headquarters in Denmark.

He joins the company with more than 20 years of experience, which, in addition to WMO, includes varying tenures at Esvagt and Clarksons Platou.

“Lars has unparalleled insight into the offshore renewables industry and will be instrumental in developing new strategies and growing our presence in Europe. He has a solid track record working with and operating specialised vessels that services offshore wind farms and I look forward to working with him to advance Cyan’s footprint in the market as we work towards building up our presence from the ground up,” said Keng Lin, founding CEO of Cyan.

Cyan Renewables was established by Singapore infrastructure investment manager Seraya Partners with the aim of investing $1bn in offshore wind vessels in the next three years.