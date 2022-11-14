AsiaFinance and Insurance

Singapore shipping mourns loss of Vijay Kamath

Sam Chambers November 14, 2022
The great and the good of Singapore shipping turned out on Sunday to mourn the passing of one of the local maritime community’s most liked executives.

Vijay Kamath, a very well known name in ship finance, died of a heart attack on Friday, aged 52.

Kamath’s career had started out with India’s Essar Shipping, before taking on a host of other roles including with FSL Trust Management and BW LPG. In July last year, he started working for Philip Clausius-led Transport Capital, which noted in a release today Kamath’s warm smile and his zest for life.

Clausius commented: “I am at a loss for words to describe the sadness we all feel in the company. Whilst he only joined us at Transport Capital in 2021, I have known and worked with Vijay for 16 years. For him, the team always came first, which explains his enormous popularity in the industry. I will forever remember the broad smile and booming laughter. My heart goes out to his wife, Jaya and his two children, Arnav and Ayira.”

Transport Capital is inviting all of maritime Singapore to an evening to celebrate Kamath’s life and contribution to the industry on Saturday, November 19. Interested parties should email the company’s HR Director Lynette at ll@transportcapital.com.

