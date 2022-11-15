AsiaFinance and InsuranceShipyards

Singapore shipyard eyes 2024 IPO

Strategic Marine

Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has announced plans to list in 2024.

Speaking with The Straits Times, chief executive Chan Eng Yew said proceeds would go to expand production capacity at its local yard as well as expanding overseas to places such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

This February Strategic Marine completed the acquisition of a significantly larger shipbuilding facility in Singapore in a move that is expected to boost its shipbuilding capacity and product range. The shipbuilder acquired the fixed infrastructure as well as the lease of the shipyard at 5 Benoi Road and has completed the lease transfer from JTC Corporation, the lessor of the shipyard.

The facility that features a 5,000 dwt dry dock and a 6,000 dwt slipway, will see Strategic Marine scale up shipbuilding capabilities and expand to deliver larger vessels and execute vessel repair and maintenance services. The shipyard added the capacity will also be greatly increased with a 105 m long dry dock facility and a slipway.

