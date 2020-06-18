Home Sector Operations Singapore steps up crew change measures with accomodation facilities June 18th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Operations

Singapore has taken a big step forward with its measures to facilitate crew changes in the city state, with the opening tomorrow of two new facilities to accommodate crew who are unable to transfer directly to their vessel or flight.

The ‘halfway house’ concept, as first reported last month by Splash, will allow crew access for a period of up to 48 hours.

Additionally, to facilitate crew signing off in Singapore, technology such as tele-medicine consultations can be used to obtain a fit-to-travel certificate.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has approved about 6,000 crew changes since March 27, and says given the high volume of crew change applications it will prioritise crew change in Singapore to Singapore-registered ships.

A similar initiative has been considered in Japan, using Osaka’s offshore airport as a crew change hub.