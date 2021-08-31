Singapore to provide jabs to select number of crew

Singapore, one of the world’s most active port cities, will be rolling out a limited vaccination programme for non-resident foreign sea crew.

Rather than in many other nations where one-shot Covid vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson are now being offered, Singapore will be using Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines and companies or individuals must pay for the injections.

Eligible workers for the new vaccine rollout include sea crew in Singapore with stays of more than 30 days, who work on board home-ported cruise ships, ships under repair in shipyards, and yachts at marinas used for events, cruises and private charter. The programme will also be available to crew who work onboard fishing vessels, ship supply vessels and regional ferries which enter and leave the republic’s waters at least once a month.

Singapore has already vaccinated more than 90% of its own maritime workforce.

