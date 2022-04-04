Singapore to sign up to international green corridor pact

Singapore, one of the world’s most important transhipment hubs, will sign up to the Clydebank Declaration, a shipping green corridor movement first announced during COP 26 in Glasgow last November.

Signatories to the Clydebank Declaration have agreed to work together to support the establishment of green shipping corridors, defined as zero-emission maritime routes, between two or more port pairs.

Opening Singapore Maritime Week today, the republic’s transport minister, S Iswaran announced his country’s intention to become the 23rd signatory to the green shipping pact.

Last week the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping established the European Green Corridors Network with the port authorities of Hamburg, Gdynia, Roenne, Rotterdam, and Tallinn.

In January Splash reported on how two of the most important port pairings in global container shipping are to create a green corridor. The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Shanghai have committed to create a green shipping corridor on one of the world’s busiest container shipping routes, while last November the Dutch port of Antwerp and the Canadian port of Montreal signed a cooperation agreement to support the creation of a green shipping corridor in the North Atlantic.

The 16th edition of Singapore Maritime Week launched today as the shipping calendar, dormant for most of the pandemic, kicks into high gear. Running at the same time in Europe is the rescheduled Nor-Shipping in Oslo, while last week was CMA in Connecticut, which culminated with Eagle Bulk’s Gary Vogel being crowned this year’s commodore.