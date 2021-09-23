AsiaOperations

Singapore widens seafarer vaccination campaign

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 23, 2021
Singapore is widening its vaccination programme for seafarers calling at the key Asian port city.

According to port agency GAC, Singapore has announced that it will offer vaccinations to international ocean-going signing-on seafarers.

Signing-on crew who will board their vessel within 24 hours upon arrival will be directly transferred to the vaccination centre upon arrival in Singapore and directly transferred to the ship after their vaccination.

Vaccination will be offered to unvaccinated seafarers as well as seafarers who have taken their first Moderna vaccination shot 21 days before arrival in Singapore.

Vaccination is voluntary and by informed consent. Companies will pay for the vaccination of their seafarers.
The vaccination centre will commence operations on September 30.

