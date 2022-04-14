Singapore’s contaminated bunkers crisis grows

Singapore’s bunkering crisis is turning into one of the most severe off-spec incidents in decades, likely leading to claims worth tens of millions of dollars.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has identified around 200 ships that have received high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) containing high concentration levels of chlorinated organic compounds. The MPA yesterday named Glencore as the supplier of the blended product, adding that PetroChina had bought some of the off-spec fuel from Glencore to sell it in Singapore too.

Of the 200 ships supplied, about 80 have reported various issues with their fuel pumps and engines.

The MPA said it is currently in discussions with the industry on implementing additional fuel quality checks that would screen for unacceptable chemicals.

P&I club Skuld revealed in a recent update that it has recently received an increased number of P&I and hull claims related to HSFO stemmed at Singapore and which were found to be contaminated with chlorinated compounds resulting in damage to fuel injection pumps, injectors, filter elements and purifier systems.

Sources in the US warn that a similar contaminated fuel issue has been detected in Houston.