Singapore’s first dedicated methanol bunkering ship slated for the end of next year

November 3, 2022
Global Energy Trading and Stellar Ship Management Services, wholly owned subsidiaries of Global Energy Group, have contracted Japan’s Sasaki Shipbuilding build a 4,000 dwt tanker, which will become the first dedicated methanol bunkering ship in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub when it delivers at the end of next year.

Loh Hong Leong, group managing director of Global Energy Group, commented: “We have made an important step to support the industry’s effort on carbon emissions reduction by introducing alternative and green fuel bunkering supply chain solutions. The new tanker could pave the way for the next generation of a more versatile bunkering tanker.”

