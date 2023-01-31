Singapore’s Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation names Olympic Shipping first Greek owner partner

Onassis Foundation-controlled Olympic Shipping and Management (OSM) has become the first Greek ship owner and manager to partner with the Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), committing to a five-year collaboration to accelerate shipping’s decarbonisation.

As an impact partner, OSM with a fleet of 18 crude oil tankers, will provide a cash contribution towards pooled resources for GCMD’s projects, as well as in-kind contributions in terms of technical expertise and data and access to hard assets, in support of GCMD’s existing trials on drop-in green fuels and shipboard carbon capture and new pilots in the pipeline.

GCMD said it is critical for the Greek shipping community to be part of the decarbonisation conversations as one of the world’s top shipowning nations in tonnage, accounting for about 17.6% of global shipping with a total of 384m dwt and 4,870 vessels, according to UNCTAD. VesselsValue data ranked Greece at the highest in the tanker market with a fleet value of $56.2bn, and the second most valuable LNG fleet worth $29.1bn.

Welcoming Olympic Shipping, professor Lynn Loo, CEO of the GCMD, said: “The Onassis-Olympic Shipping Group brings a recognised Greek brand to the forefront of the global decarbonisation agenda. GCMD’s goal to benefit the maritime sector is aligned with that of the Onassis Foundation to benefit the public. We are proud to have OSM join us as an Impact Partner and are hopeful that this marks the beginning of greater collaboration with the Greek shipping community.”