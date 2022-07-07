Singapore’s largest liner joins World Shipping Council

Singapore’s largest containerline Pacific International Lines (PIL) has joined the Washington-based liner lobby group, the World Shipping Council (WSC).

As part of the move, PIL’s chief executive, Lars Kastrup, who also previously held leading positions at APL, CMA CGM and AP Moller-Maersk, will join the WSC board.

“PIL is pleased to become a member of the World Shipping Council and join other like-minded maritime companies to strengthen industry collaborations and advance key global topics on sustainability. The long running pandemic, while disruptive, has highlighted the urgency for us to seek viable solutions to combat climate change, and PIL stands ready to step up its support to progress the decarbonisation and other sustainability agendas among our peers,” asserted Kastrup.

Incorporated in 1967, PIL is currently the world’s twelfth largest liner with a fleet of nearly 100 container vessels.

“As a vessel owner and direct employer of over 2,000 seafarers, PIL will bring important perspectives and insights to our work,” added John Butler, president and CEO of the WSC.