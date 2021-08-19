Singapore’s Pavilion Energy appoints interim CEO

Pavilion Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, has named Alan Heng as interim group chief executive officer.

Heng will succeed Frédéric H. Barnaud who has decided to step down and return to Europe to be with his family, the Singapore-based LNG supplier said.

“Frédéric has laid a strong foundation for the group with the development of its LNG business and its expansion into Europe. On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff, I would like to thank Frédéric for his leadership of Pavilion Energy in the past three and a half years,” said Pavilion Energy chairman, Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

Alan Heng is currently the managing director – Asia at Pavilion Energy. He joined Pavilion Energy in 2013 and has been instrumental in developing its activities in the Singapore Hub. He has been in the energy industry for 33 years and was previously in various management positions in ExxonMobil.