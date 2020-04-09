Sino-Global enters dry bulk

Sino-Global enters dry bulk

April 9th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

NASDAQ-listed Sino-Global Shipping America, best known for its ship agency business, is moving into dry bulk shipping, signing an agreement yesterday to buy a 75% stake in Shanghai-based Mandarine Ocean for $3.75m.

Mandarine Ocean was founded in 2013 by Shanghai-based Kelin Wu. Mandarine Ocean currently has long-term contracts to operate 14 bulk carriers, six of which are owned by Wu, with the majority being handysize and handymax size.

Lei Cao, CEO of Sino-Global, stated, “This is a milestone agreement for our company, which allows our business to expand when we have begun to see an increased level of economic activity now that challenges and delays created by the coronavirus have begun to wane in China. Trucking operations have resumed in China, which is leading to increased export cargo arriving at ports and ships are needed to handle the backlog of containers. We see this as an opportunity for Sino-Global and Mandarine Ocean to create a win-win scenario where we can utilize our relationships and expertise to grow their operations at an accelerated rate.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.