Sinokor bags Ridgebury VLCC pair

South Korea’s most active shipowner, Sinokor Merchant Marine, is making waves for the second time in the VLCC segment this year.

Over the weekend broker sources tell Splash that the Asian mammoth has added two teenage giants from Ridgebury Tankers, namely the 2006-built Nautilus and the 2007-built Navarin. The Dalian Shipbuilding-built vessels fetched $63.5m en bloc according to Clarkson Research Services.

The ships will join nine other mostly young VLCCs in Sinokor’s 52-ship tanker arm. A month ago Sinokor was reported adding the 12-year-old 298,000 dwt Athenian Success (pictured) from Greek interests.

Sinokor has also made headlines in other segments this year. Last month, one broker report claimed that the Korean owner had already made the S&P deal of the year, selling four mid-sized boxships to MSC for $350m.

Data compiled by online portal VesselsValue counts 146 ships in the Sinokor fleet with a young average age of just nine years.

