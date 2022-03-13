AmericasDry CargoOperations

Sinokor bulker towed to safety ahead of storm after losing power off Newfoundland

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 14, 2022
0 7 1 minute read
Canadian Coast Guard

On March 11, the Sinokor-owned capesize bulk carrier Comanche lost power off the coast of Newfoundland, on Canada’s Atlantic coast. The 292-metre-long bulker was en route from Sept-Îles, Quebec to the Suez Canal when its engine failed, leaving it drifting about 19 nautical miles off Cape St. Mary’s.

The Canadian Coast Guard reported on Facebook that it was working with the ship’s owner to “coordinate response to the MV Comanche to mitigate any threat to the vessel, its crew and the environment.” Within a few hours of that notification, the Coast Guard provided an update, noting that tug vessels had arrived to stabilize the vessel from further drifting.

Coast Guard ships Terry Fox and Cygnus were on the scene to assist tugboats hired by the ship’s owner. The ship was towed to a mooring location in Placentia Bay as a storm neared the area.

No injuries or pollution were reported.

This was the second ship last week to lose power in the area and require towing. The MSC Kim has since been safely towed to port in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 14, 2022
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button