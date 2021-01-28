Sinopec and Pacific Green form offshore wind partnership

Sinopec Star, a unit of China’s state-run energy giant Sinopec, has entered into a framework agreement with Pacific Green Technologies to collaborate on a portfolio of projects that includes offshore wind.

The deal covers a number of projects in the areas of onshore and offshore wind power, solar photovoltaic and comprehensive energy utilisation.

Pacific Green is tasked with the provision of design, development engineering and consulting services.

The collaboration comes as Sinopec seeks to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

“Pacific Green’s technologies, particularly in the solar power, desalination and battery energy storage system sectors, provide the perfect solution to the world’s growing demand for renewables and the increasing involvement of the oil majors in renewable and sustainable energy,” said Scott Poulter, Pacific Green’s CEO.