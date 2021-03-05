Dry CargoGreater China

Sinotrans lists seven bulkers for sale

Jason Jiang March 5, 2021
Chinese state-run shipping group Sinotrans & CSC has listed seven bulk carriers for sale ranging in size from handysize to panamax as part of the company’s fleet renewal programme.

According to broker sources, the company is currently inviting offers for the 2005-built 76,000 dwt Great Talent, 2011-built 75,000 dwt Great Wealth, 2004-built 56,000 dwt Great Amity, 2006-built 52,000 dwt Great Praise, 2006-built 52,000 dwt Great Legend, and 2011-built 31,000 dwt bulkers Great Reward and 2010-built 31,000 dwt Great Resource.

When contacted by Splash, an official from Sinotrans declined to comment regarding the sales.

VesselsValue data shows Sinotrans & CSC owns a diversified fleet of 115 ships, 40 of which are bulk carriers. The group currently has five tankers and one MPP vessel on its orderbook. Bulk carrier orders are expected soon. 

