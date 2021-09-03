Middle EastPorts and Logistics

SIPG opens Haifa terminal

Port of Haifa

Israel opened a new $1.7bn terminal at the Port of Haifa yesterday.

Operated by Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), the terminal can handle the largest boxships afloat.

“I’m sure we can leverage this opportunity not just for local prosperity, but for realising opportunities and making a real contribution to our neighbours in the Middle East,” transport minister Merav Michaeli said in a statement.

Another new port on the Mediterranean coast is due to open in Ashdod by the end of the year, to be operated by Terminal Investment Limited, the ports subsidiary of Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).

