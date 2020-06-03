Home Sector Operations Sir Michael Bibby appointed chairman of Bibby Line June 3rd, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore, Operations

Bibby Line Group has announced the appointment of Sir Michael Bibby as the new chairman of the group, effective from June 19, succeeding Paul Drechsler who is stepping down after five years.

Prior to the appointment, Bibby served as managing director of the family business for 19 years and he has also served as president of the UK Chamber of Shipping.

“I am very pleased to take on the role of chairman of the group. The company has come through a very difficult time in our trading history and I look forward to working closely with the executive team to grow and develop the group through our core businesses, as we seek to meet the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities provided by a rapidly changing business landscape,” said Bibby.

“I am delighted that once again the chairmanship of Bibby Line Group will be in the hands of a Bibby Family member. Sir Michael knows the businesses well, is a great champion of the group’s Giving Something Back CSR charity programme, and like colleagues across the group lives the company values,” said Paul Drechsler.

Bibby Line is one of the oldest family owned businesses in the UK with over 200 years of history.