SITC continues fleet expansion with order for eight boxships at Dae Sun

Chinese boxship operator SITC keeps explanding its fleet, having placed an order at South Korean yard Dae Sun Shipbuilding for eight 1,023 teu container vessels.

A deal, worth $153.6m, will see the newbuildings delivered between January and December 2023.

SITC also has options for two additional vessels at a price of $19.2m, exercisable on or before June 18 2021.

“The new construction will enable the company to expand its self-owned fleet of container vessels to meet the increase in demand for the company’s services,” SITC said in a statement.

Earlier in March this year, SITC signed up for another eight boxships at compatriot shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

According to VesselsValue data, SITC currently owns a fleet of 81 ships and has another 20 vessels on order, excluding this latest order at Dae Sun.