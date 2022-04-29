SITC orders 10 boxships at Huanghai

Fast-growing Chinese containerline SITC has inked orders for ten 1,800 teu vessels at Huanghai Shipbuilding in Weihai in northeast China. No price has been indicated for this latest deal.

SITC, currently the 15th largest containerline, is on track to leapfrog both IRISL and KMTC in Alphaliner’s top 100 liner rankings with its rapidly growing orderbook. The company was founded in Shandong in 1991 and focuses on the intra-Asia trades. It listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange 12 years ago.