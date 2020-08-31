ContainersGreater China

SITC orders up to 12 boxships at Yangzijiang

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 31, 2020
0 23 Less than a minute

Chinese feeder boxship operator SITC has entered into shipbuilding contract with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of up to twelve 1,800 teu containerships.

The company has signed firm contracts to build six vessels and has the option to build an additional six vessels.

The total price for the six firm vessels is $126m, and deliveries will start in April 2022.

SITC said the new ships will enable the company to expand its self-owned fleet to meet increasing market demand.

Alphaliner data shows SITC operates a fleet of 88 vessels with a total capacity of 129,711 teu, with 69 of the vessels self-owned.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close