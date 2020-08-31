SITC orders up to 12 boxships at Yangzijiang

Chinese feeder boxship operator SITC has entered into shipbuilding contract with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of up to twelve 1,800 teu containerships.

The company has signed firm contracts to build six vessels and has the option to build an additional six vessels.

The total price for the six firm vessels is $126m, and deliveries will start in April 2022.

SITC said the new ships will enable the company to expand its self-owned fleet to meet increasing market demand.

Alphaliner data shows SITC operates a fleet of 88 vessels with a total capacity of 129,711 teu, with 69 of the vessels self-owned.