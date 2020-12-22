SITC orders up to ten boxships at Yangzijiang

Chinese feeder boxship operator SITC has placed an order at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of up to ten 2,600 teu ships.

The contract is made up of firm order of six vessels and options for another four. The price for each ship is $27m, and deliveries of the firm vessels are scheduled between September 2022 and January 2023.

The latest order follows the company ordering up to twelve 1,800 teu ships at Yangzijiang in August.

SITC says the new ships will expand the company’s fleet in order to meet the increase in demand for the company’s services.

According to Alphaliner, SITC currently operates 87 ships with total capacity of nearly 126,000 teu including 71 self-owned ships.